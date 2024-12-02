30% increase for RedArc bereavement support

Nurse-led organisation, RedArc, has released data showing it received 30% more referrals for bereavement support in 2023 compared to 2022.
The provider said in its statement that in many cases counselling was not always the best solution, despite being the most well known of options. In its assessment of cases, RedArc found that counselling was only relevant for 42% of individuals. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: "Many may see counselling as the go-to solution for bereavement, but in our experience this is not the best answer in the majority of cases. "Bereavement is complex and every situation is different, people need to be listened to, receive regular support and directed to other support that's ...
