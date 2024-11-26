Self-employed workers record 35% fewer sick days than employees

According to the provider's Everyday Risk Report, 13% of the UK's workforce is self-employed, the equivalent of 4.23 million people. On average, self-employed individuals have been taking 3.9 sick days per year, compared to employed individuals who have taken an average of six days per year. MetLife noted that self-employed individuals typically earn less at the highest levels of income than those employed. Around 69% of the self-employed earned over £30,000 a year, compared to 81% of employees, therefore MetLife said this cohort is more financially vulnerable. The self-employed were ...