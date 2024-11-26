Self-employed workers record 35% fewer sick days than employees

MetLife UK research found

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Self-employed individuals have taken 35% fewer sick days than employed workers due to the potential loss of income, MetLife UK has found.

According to the provider's Everyday Risk Report, 13% of the UK's workforce is self-employed, the equivalent of 4.23 million people. On average, self-employed individuals have been taking 3.9 sick days per year, compared to employed individuals who have taken an average of six days per year. MetLife noted that self-employed individuals typically earn less at the highest levels of income than those employed. Around 69% of the self-employed earned over £30,000 a year, compared to 81% of employees, therefore MetLife said this cohort is more financially vulnerable. The self-employed were ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Generali UK expands cancer support service

MPs question FCA's integrity in scathing report

More on Individual Protection

Aviva enhances fracture cover benefit
Individual Protection

Aviva enhances fracture cover benefit

11 bone fractures to offer increased payment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 November 2024 • 1 min read
Consumer Duty remains the biggest opportunity to expand protection
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty remains the biggest opportunity to expand protection

"It is very easy to get bogged down in the regulatory requirements"

Andrew Gething
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
NHS waiting list records drop in September
Individual Protection

NHS waiting list records drop in September

A&E under strain

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 November 2024 • 2 min read