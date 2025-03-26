Third of grieving families unable to access financial information

The provider surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who experienced a bereavement in the past 12-24 months. It found that 28% struggled to access important online accounts following the passing of a loved one, while an additional 29% did not know where important documents were stored. A "significant" knowledge gap was identified around the steps that people should take in preparation for a familial loss, MetLife noted. Around 21% of respondents did not know what financial or insurance policies, bank accounts or debts had been left by loved ones, which MetLife said creates a challenge around know...