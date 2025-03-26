Third of grieving families unable to access financial information

Research from MetLife UK has revealed that grieving families in the UK are unaware of where key financial information is stored and how to access this following a bereavement, leaving them in "potential financial risk".
The provider surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who experienced a bereavement in the past 12-24 months. It found that 28% struggled to access important online accounts following the passing of a loved one, while an additional 29% did not know where important documents were stored. A "significant" knowledge gap was identified around the steps that people should take in preparation for a familial loss, MetLife noted. Around 21% of respondents did not know what financial or insurance policies, bank accounts or debts had been left by loved ones, which MetLife said creates a challenge around know...
