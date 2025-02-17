Phil Jeynes joins MetLife UK

Provider, MetLife UK has appointed Phil Jeynes as its new head of individual protection.
Jeynes previously worked as director of corporate strategy at life insurance broker, Reassured. Jeynes was a member of the Reassured Executive Committee for more than five years, he left the business at the end of 2024. In his new role, Jeynes will set the strategic direction of MetLife's individual protection business in the UK, he will also join the executive team and report to Adrian Matthews, UK deputy CEO, MetLife UK. Dominic Grinstead, CEO, MetLife UK, said: "Phil's appointment comes at an important time for the UK, as we seek to accelerate our ambitious growth strategy marking ...
