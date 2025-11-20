Workplace ill-health costing the UK £16.4bn per year

Self-reported injuries and ill-health in the workplace costed the UK a total of £22.9 billion in 2023/24, of which £16.4bn came from cases of work-related ill health, excluding long latency illness such as cancer.
According to the UK Government's Health and Safety Executive department, around 40.1 million working days were lost due to work-related ill health and workplace non-fatal injury in 2024/25. A total of 1.9m workers suffered from work-related ill health in 2024/25, whether it be new or long-standing cases. Specifically, 730,000 workers reported a new case of work-related ill-health, with 35.7m working days of the total 40.1m lost due to work-related ill health in 2024/25. Breaking the data down, work-related stress, depression or anxiety – including new or long-standing cases – were ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.