Group risk premiums break £3 billion barrier in 2022: Swiss Re

In what was labelled by the reinsurer as "another strong year," more than 14.4 million people were recorded as covered by either a group life assurance, long-term disability (LTDI) or critical illness (CI) policy, the report found.

Total in-force market premiums rose 8% year-on-year to £3.1bn, with the volume of in-force policies rising 3.6% to a total of 87,376 - 71.2% provide death benefits, 22.3% provided LTDI, and 6.5% provided CI cover.

In-force death benefit policies increased by 2.7%, with lump-sum death benefits and premiums 8.8% and 9.1% higher respectively.

Meanwhile, in-force LTD policies increased by 4.2% and the number of people insured rose to a record 3,053,808 - up 5.2%. In-force benefit amounts and premiums rose by 3.9% and 8.6% respectively.

The largest year-on-year increase was among in-force CI policies, which rose 11.6%, with benefits and premiums rising 9.7% and 11.6% respectively.

Number of members of employer-sponsored group risk policies, 2011-2022:

Product 2021 2022 YoY Change % Long-Term Disability Insurance 2,903,611 3,053,808 5.2 Critical Illness Cover 697,304 736,570 5.6% Lump sum death benefits 10,505,939 10,631,009 1.2% Death in service pensions (DISP) 174,137 126,412 -27.4

For LTDI in-force premiums, there was an 8.57% increase to £1.02bn from £941,809,942, while in-force benefits per annum increased by 3.88% from £106,874,511 to £111,030,304.

Dependants' death-in-service premiums (DISP) fell by 15.9% from £121,870,961to £102,444,222. Meanwhile, CI premiums rose to £172,492,619 in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 11.6% from the previous total of £154,557,045.

Positive result

Given the economic context of the cost of living crisis and "prolonged political uncertainty" throughout 2022, Keith Williams, head group risk UKI at Swiss Re and one of the authors of Group Watch 2023, said it was positive that interest in ‘added value' benefits remained at a high level.

"The results for LTDI were particularly encouraging, equating to an additional 150,197 individuals insured at a time when the Government is looking to help more workers stay in - and return to - the workplace," he commented.

"What's more, the fact that over 90% of in-force LTDI policies cover fewer than 250 employees demonstrates that the market does not just serve larger employers."

Swiss Re found that 32.3% of all in-force LTDI policies were for employers with fewer than 10 staff, while 9.6% were for companies at the other end of the scale, with more than 250 employees.

Addressing recent government policy change that will impact on the group risk market, Swiss Re technical manager and report co-author, Ron Wheatcroft, said that the abolition of the pension Lifetime Allowance (LTA) will likely lead to a market restructure over time.

"This is because the need to set up separate arrangements outside pensions legislation will no longer apply. The onus will be on employers and their advisers to consider how they wish to respond to this change, but indications are that those running Excepted Group Life Policies and Registered Group Life Policies in parallel may reduce these into a single arrangement," Wheatcroft explained."

"We do expect some employers to continue to use Excepted Group Life Policies and, against this backdrop, we strongly encourage the industry to continue pressing for an exemption from the Relevant Property Trust regime for all pure protection policies."

However, he also raised the issue of amendments to optional remuneration arrangement (OpRA) taxation rules means employees topping up their employer LTDI benefit through salary sacrifice will be taxed on both the contribution and the benefit could impact future take-up.

"It doesn't seem fair that people should have both contributions and benefits taxed when using salary sacrifice, and this could lead to a decline in future take-up of cover through workplace arrangements," he commented.

"With cost-of-living concerns only emphasising the importance and value of group risk benefits, a clear theme in this year's report is the need for stronger recognition of what the market does and its impact on society.

"Our industry's efforts, coupled with the Government's support in ensuring these products and services are as accessible and value-add as possible, should therefore be considered a key priority for the coming year."

GRiD view

Responding to the report, Group Risk Development (GRiD) spokesperson, Katharine Moxham said it was "incredibly positive" that the point where the number of employees provided with group risk benefits via their employer equates to half of the pay-rolled population was "fast approaching," especially during the cost of living crisis.

"It is testament to the value employers of all sizes place on protecting families from the financial devastation that death, long-term sickness-absence from work, and being diagnosed with a serious medical condition can bring," she commented.

"As government continues its focus on encouraging more people back into the workplace and reducing the costs associated with having a significant proportion of the workforce economically inactive, it's particularly encouraging to see the growth in group income protection, since this product is ideally placed to help employers to achieve exactly that."