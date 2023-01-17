YuLife joins Paradigm Protect's group provider panel

Paradigm Protect, part of Paradigm Mortgage Services, has added group insurance specialist YuLife to its provider panel.

The directly authorised protection proposition stated YuLife's product range is "comprehensive" and includes a range of additional benefits.

YuLife has a portfolio group insurance products covering life, critical illness, income protection and dental insurance, as well as wellbeing rewards and benefits via its app.

YuLife rewards members for wellbeing activities, offers free 24/7 virtual GP access, nutritional consultations, mental health support, and fitness plans, as well as a free employee assistance programme (EAP) with short-term counselling.

 Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: "YuLife's proposition is clearly focused on delivering benefits for the employer itself but also all individual employees who can utilise its app in order to track lifestyle and wellbeing improvements, and to be rewarded for those."

Sammy Rubin, chief executive at YuLife, added: "It is clear there is growing demand for enjoyable and engaging financial products which give their users tangible, ongoing benefits, and I look forward to seeing the impact of more and more advisers choosing group insurance policies which help people prioritise wellbeing."

