Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers

App provides clinical health support

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers

Aviva has announced that it will offer its DigiCare+ Workplace app to group life customers in order to help more people access health and wellbeing support.

The app provides a clinical service for employees to help better manage and prevent physical and mental health problems.

DigiCare+ was previously only available to customers with individual protection, group critical illness and group income protection plans.

The app offers digital health checks which help employees monitor their cholesterol status, liver health and diabetes risk.

Also included in the app is access to a digital GP service, mental health consultations, nutritional advice and guidance as well as a second medical opinion.

Jason Ellis, sales director, group protection at Aviva said: "While our insurance cover is in place to support employees when the worst happens, our wellbeing services encourage employees to take care of their physical, mental, and financial health, while they are insured with us."

"The access to clinical professionals at the touch of a button means that employees can get the help they need, when they need it - which in today's hybrid working environment is something we can now offer to even more employees."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality

Employees over 45 face the brunt of cost of living crisis: Aviva

More on Group Protection

Altus Consulting joins GRiD
Group Protection

Altus Consulting joins GRiD

Latest firm to join group

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 November 2022 • 1 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Katharine Moxham
Group Protection

The 25 Champions of Protection: Katharine Moxham

“I am persistent and I am relentless, I do plug away at things”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
Benefex Financial Solutions joins GRiD
Group Protection

Benefex Financial Solutions joins GRiD

Latest member to join

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read