Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers

The app provides a clinical service for employees to help better manage and prevent physical and mental health problems.

DigiCare+ was previously only available to customers with individual protection, group critical illness and group income protection plans.

The app offers digital health checks which help employees monitor their cholesterol status, liver health and diabetes risk.

Also included in the app is access to a digital GP service, mental health consultations, nutritional advice and guidance as well as a second medical opinion.

Jason Ellis, sales director, group protection at Aviva said: "While our insurance cover is in place to support employees when the worst happens, our wellbeing services encourage employees to take care of their physical, mental, and financial health, while they are insured with us."

"The access to clinical professionals at the touch of a button means that employees can get the help they need, when they need it - which in today's hybrid working environment is something we can now offer to even more employees."