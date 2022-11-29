Canada Life, WorkLife partner on group life offering

The employee benefits platform said the partnership will enable more employers to offer a selection of life benefit options to the workforce.

As part of the group life cover, employers will be able to offer optional cover for employees in the form of either a fixed amount or multiples of salary, bereavement counselling for employee's family and legal support to help employee with any probate issues.

Paul Chedzey, commercial director at WorkLife by OpenMoney, said: "At a time when many employees will be having to stretch their salary even further, life products offer vital reassurance that they are covered in even the toughest of situations."

"This is an important milestone not just in the quality of benefits we're able to offer, but also our broader mission of ensuring all employers can offer their employees sought-after, meaningful perks - regardless of size. We are excited to be joining forces with Canada Life and working together to help more people secure their financial future."

Matt Pincott, head of sales for protection at Canada Life, added: "Having access to the right protections and financial support can be invaluable to employees in times like these."

"Canada Life and WorkLife by OpenMoney share a common goal of helping employers grow their businesses while nurturing their employees - we look forward to seeing what the future of this partnership holds."

Canada Life recently exited the individual protection market stating that it will no longer accept application for fixed term life assurance and life assurance plus critical illness products.

Despite confirming that there will be "no impact" on existing policyholders, honouring existing contractual obligations and pay claims in line with its usual processes, the provider will still remain present in the group space.