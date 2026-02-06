The COVER Review dives into market consolidation in the protection market, healthcare and the FCA Pure Protection Market Study.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 06 February 2026. The top stories this week are: Chesnara closes HSBC Life UK to new protection business OneFamily to merge with Scottish Friendly PMI sees highest new complaints for protection: FOS NHS launches National Cancer Plan The perils of misreading the regulator
