Pivotal Growth enters business protection space

The broker's offering includes shareholder protection, key person insurance, relevant life plans and group private medical insurance (PMI). Business Solutions was founded by John McComiskey, managing director, in 2010. Pivotal Growth said the expertise of the broker's management team, led by McComiskey, will play a "crucial role" in advancing Pivotal Growth's broader strategy. Pivotal Growth noted that its acquisition of Business Solutions expands its service offering in Northern Ireland and allows the firm to enter the specialist market of business protection broking. Simon Embley...