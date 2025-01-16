Pivotal Growth enters business protection space

Acquisition of Business Protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Pivotal Growth has entered the business protection market with its acquisition of Northern Ireland-based insurance broker, Business Protection Solutions.

The broker's offering includes shareholder protection, key person insurance, relevant life plans and group private medical insurance (PMI). Business Solutions was founded by John McComiskey, managing director, in 2010. Pivotal Growth said the expertise of the broker's management team, led by McComiskey, will play a "crucial role" in advancing Pivotal Growth's broader strategy. Pivotal Growth noted that its acquisition of Business Solutions expands its service offering in Northern Ireland and allows the firm to enter the specialist market of business protection broking. Simon Embley...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Mental illness ranks as second most common GIP claim

Royal London names Isabel Hudson as chair

More on Adviser / Broking

Reassured adds Scottish Widows to panel
Adviser / Broking

Reassured adds Scottish Widows to panel

Life insurance added

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 January 2025 • 1 min read
Pivotal Growth enters business protection space
Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth enters business protection space

Acquisition of Business Protection

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 January 2025 • 1 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Nominees announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Nominees announced

Promoting women’s excellence

COVER
clock 14 January 2025 • 10 min read