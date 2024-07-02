PIB Employee Benefits names head of protection

In the role, Beament will lead the business protection team across the wider PIB group, overseeing the group's growth and transformation, including the enhancement of its service offerings. Beament's role will task him with creating working relationships with decision makers, whilst enhancing the skill and knowledge within the group. He joins from Towergate Health and Protection where he worked for eight years, most recently as protection team manager where he managed the business protection team and oversaw growth in financial performance and personnel. David Skinner, managing dir...