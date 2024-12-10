Uinsure names chief technology officer

Expansion planned for next year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Insurtech, Uinsure, has promoted Ross Tyler to chief technology officer (CTO) from the role of head of engineering to lead its technology strategy.

Tyler joined Uinsure five years ago, originally as technical lead. The insurtech plans to expand further next year as it continues onboarding several new partners. Uinsure is a cloud-based technology platform connecting financial intermediaries and lenders with a panel of the UK insurers, covering business protection and general insurance. In recent years, Insure has invested "heavily" in its technology capability, including in new application programming interface (API) integrations, improvements to its customer experience and in the development of its new pricing engine, the insurte...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Generali UK adds bereavement support to employees

L&G names Natalie Hyett as protection partnerships director

More on Technology

Uinsure names chief technology officer
Technology

Uinsure names chief technology officer

Expansion planned for next year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Returning to work with AI claims guidance
Technology

Returning to work with AI claims guidance

Technology empowering change

Mike Saltzman
clock 04 October 2024 • 4 min read
Rise of AI-enabled fraud
Technology

Rise of AI-enabled fraud

Claims handler survey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 September 2024 • 2 min read