Uinsure names chief technology officer

Insurtech, Uinsure, has promoted Ross Tyler to chief technology officer (CTO) from the role of head of engineering to lead its technology strategy.
Tyler joined Uinsure five years ago, originally as technical lead. The insurtech plans to expand further next year as it continues onboarding several new partners. Uinsure is a cloud-based technology platform connecting financial intermediaries and lenders with a panel of the UK insurers, covering business protection and general insurance. In recent years, Insure has invested "heavily" in its technology capability, including in new application programming interface (API) integrations, improvements to its customer experience and in the development of its new pricing engine, the insurte...
