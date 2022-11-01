The 25 Champions of Protection: Peter Hamilton

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Peter Hamilton is head of retail propositions at Zurich, where his role is to research, develop, implement and manage the retail, wealth and protection propositions. This includes product development, pricing and communications together with the processes and associated services. He has worked in marketing roles at Legal & General, Allied Dunbar, London and Manchester, and, most recently, at Friends Provident, where he was head of protection marketing, before joining Zurich in October 2005. In July last year, Peter was appointed to the government disability unity, becoming the Disabil...
