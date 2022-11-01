The 25 Champions of Protection: Peter Hamilton

Peter Hamilton is head of retail propositions at Zurich, where his role is to research, develop, implement and manage the retail, wealth and protection propositions. This includes product development, pricing and communications together with the processes and associated services. He has worked in marketing roles at Legal & General, Allied Dunbar, London and Manchester, and, most recently, at Friends Provident, where he was head of protection marketing, before joining Zurich in October 2005. In July last year, Peter was appointed to the government disability unity, becoming the Disabil...