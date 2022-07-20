UK SMEs struggling with insurance premiums: FSB

The report, based on a survey of 819 small business owners in January this year, found that 16% of respondents have experienced a premium increase of more than 25% over the past 12 months, while around one quarter (24%) said that this has caused them to assess and/or reduce expenditures.

Over half (52%) SMEs that reported increased premium costs said that the rise is 11% or greater, while some individual businesses have seen cost rises "far in excess of that - particularly following a claim," the report found.

Just over one in ten (11%) of SMEs reported making an insurance claim over the past 12 months.

Specifically in protection, only around one in 10 (11%) of SMEs owners said they currently have an income protection policy in place for their business.

With inflation hitting a 40-year-high, small businesses through the UK are under increasing pressure coming on the back of the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across a range of insurance products, 30% of small business owners told the FSB that they find it difficult to understand and 13% said their cover has been reduced.

Commenting on the report findings, FSB national chair, Martin McTague, said: "Cover for risks of all kinds - from fire to flood to less tangible dangers - is vital to small businesses' continued ability to trade, but our report indicates that there are problems lurking under the surface which, if left unaddressed, could further hamper small firms' ability to compete on an equal footing.

"Rising cover prices leave firms caught between a rock and a hard place, forced to pass on higher costs to customers, or to cut back on investment and expansion - or even to risk opting for a lower level of cover, which may leave them painfully exposed if the worst should happen."

The FSB has made a series of recommendations on the bank of its findings for regulators, insurers and the Government on "how to resolve or improve" the challenges SMEs face concerning insurance, including urging that the Financial Conduct Authority should be "explicitly required to consider intervening in a market if it becomes clear that there is a segment/sector of businesses that are unable to obtain insurance."

"Our recommendations, taken as a whole, will help to make insurance easier and more cost-effective for small businesses to access, allowing them to be sure that, by paying for a premium, they are getting a premium product in return, one suited to their business's particular needs," McTague added.