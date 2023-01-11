The guidance, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, aimed to add a layer of protection for those struggling due to the impact of the pandemic. The regulator is now consulting to update the guidance to include all customers in financial difficulties, rather than for just those experiencing issues to the pandemic, which it noted is "particularly important as the number of customers in financial difficulty has increased in recent years." The consultation will run from today (11 January) until 11 March, and primarily affects insurers and insurance intermediaries, as well as stake...