Peter Hamilton: Protection at a tipping point

COVER speaks to Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, about the state of the protection space in 2022, the challenge of building consumer trust, how the industry is developing the access to insurance movement, and his priorities as the new Government Disability and Access Ambassador. What is your assessment of the state of the protection market so far in 2022? My sense is that protection is facing a tipping point, with greater access to data offering both opportunities and threats....