Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting

How do you reinvent an industry like life insurance and, more specifically, its underlying underwriting process? "Reinventing is a strong word," says Dr Karan Mehta, the co-founder and chief executive of Bluezone Insurance. "We're not trying to disregard what has been done before because they've done an incredible job. We just want to build it from first principles." Mehta, who possesses a background in both the medical and fintech worlds, outlines the proposition for the soon-to-launch...