Munich Re
Munich Re starts auto-underwriting Swedbank customers
On ALLFINANZ platform
Munich Re 'delighted' to see release of SAMI Consulting and CII report
‘We must aim high’
AIG Life completes acquisition of Ellipse
Following regulatory approval
Munich Re UKLB appoints Paul Morden as CFO
He replaces Hugh Karp as chief financial officer of UK life branch
AIG Life acquires Ellipse
Group life, critical illness and income protection business bought from Munich Re
Vicki Livingstone: Protection, privacy and penalties
Surely paper-based GP reporting can't work post GDPR? Munich Re's Vicki Livingstone looks at how next month's regulation change can fuel new technologies and how insurers can improve interactions with GPs
Andrew Clark: Building customer trust
Munich Re's alternative solution to speed up the life application process without compromising underwriting credibility
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…
More underwriting rather than less needed to build customer trust
Peace of mind is still motivating factor for those buying protection, however automated post-purchase operations can help provide this while unlocking growth, research by Munich Re has suggested.
Munich Re launches health engagement platform
Health-tech company, Tictrac, has teamed up with Munich Re to launch Wellgage, an intuitive health engagement platform which empowers people to live healthier lives through artificial intelligence and the thoughtful use of data.
Munich Re invests in Trov
Insurtech Trov has received $45 million in a Series D funding round led by Munich Re / HSB Ventures and Sompo Holdings.
Munich Re sees profits fall in first quarter
Munich Re has seen its quarterly profits fall by 45%, causing the group to revise downward its annual profit forecast.
Critical Illness Cover: Insurance benefit or windfall?
Mari-Lizette Malherbe asks has critical illness become a windfall benefit?
Has critical illness reached critical mass?
Munich Re's Julie Scott discusses how the critical illness industry could break the cycle of competing on conditions.
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
GRiD appoints new chair
Group Risk Development (GRiD) has appointed Lee Lovett as the new elected chair.
Munich Re appoints chief executive
Munich Re London (Life Branch) has appointed Andy Batley as CEO of the UK & Irish Life Reinsurance business from 1 January 2015.
Putting the brakes on non-disclosure
Adrian Stevenson on the lessons the protection market can learn from car insurers in tackling deliberate non-disclosure
Is self-testing a consumer advantage? - Munich Re
There is a rapidly growing industry in self-testing and home diagnostic kits, creating a more informed and ‘health aware' life assurance consumer. Phil Brown asks what are the risks to our industry of potential selective disclosure?
Munich Re expects more evidence at the underwriting stage to combat fraud
Munich Re has expanded on recent analysis of non-disclosure and its implications and will reflect insurers' strength on this issue in its contract terms.
The growth of non-disclosure
Munich Re research has found non‑disclosure to be a lot more common than previously thought. As Lee Lovett explains, stopping it is not easy.
One in seven paid claims arise from deliberate non-disclosure
Munich Re estimates one in seven claims are paid in respect of someone deliberately failing to disclose relevant medical or lifestyle facts on application, mostly so significant that the application should have been rejected.
Reinsurer challenges third party financial evidence limits
Munich Re UK Life has announced it will only request third party financial evidence for sums assureds of £25m or more for business protection life cases.
The olympic bounce - armchairs to athletes?
With sporting events this summer resulting in success for many UK sports stars, Paul Hunt ponders possible influences the ‘Olympic bounce' will have on health and exercise and the impact on underwriting.