Swiss Re latest to depart Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

The NZIA is a member-led group that supports insurance members to decarbonise underwriting portfolios, all of whom provide annual reports on their progress.

According to an emailed statement sent out yesterday (22 May), Swiss Re said: "Swiss Re has decided to withdraw from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance with immediate effect. Our commitment to our sustainability strategy remains unchanged."

The reinsurer marks the latest protection business to withdraw from the NZIA, following the departure of Munich Re in March, and both Zurich and Hannover Re in April.

Upon Munich Re's departure, chief executive Joachim Wenning commented: "In our view, the opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach among insurers worldwide without exposing ourselves to material antitrust risks are so limited that it is more effective to pursue our climate ambition to reduce global warming individually."

"Our climate commitment is unwavering. We follow scientific recommendations. To date we are decarbonising even faster than what is required to reach net zero by 2050," he added.

Last month, Zurich told COVER that it left the alliance as it plans to instead focus on supporting its customers with their transition to net zero.

"After establishing a standardised methodology for measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated to insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios, we want to focus our resources to support our customers with their transition. We continue to remain fully committed to our sustainability ambitions and to supporting the net-zero transition," Zurich stated.

Hannover Re also told COVER at the time: "After careful consideration, Hannover Re has decided to leave the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance. Regardless of this, Hannover Re remains committed to its sustainability strategy, the associated goals and its support for the Paris Agreement, and aims to achieve full climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest."

At the time of publication, the firms in the protection and health insurance industry that remain part of the NZIA were Aviva, AXA and SCOR, according to the NZIA website.