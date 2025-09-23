Eleos launches digital term life insurance in the UK

Provider, Eleos, has launched a digital term life insurance product for customers in the UK, complementing its income protection for UK customers.
The offering includes a fully digital application, paying a lump sum in the event of death or terminal illness if diagnosed with less than 12 months to live. Key features include policy terms ranging from five to 20 years, cover amounts from £5,000 to £250,000 and policies starting from £5 per month. Eleos said the product includes "simplified" underwriting based on five application questions, without the need for medical exams. The provider told COVER that these questions include how long customers have been living in the UK; their height and weight; whether they have attended or ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.