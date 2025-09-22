New non-exec director for BIBA

Iain Anderson has been appointed as non-executive director for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA).
Anderson is the former chair and founder of H/Advisors Cicero public policy agency and has a history of working within public, private and third sector roles. He will join the BIBA board from 22 September, 2025. The BIBA board mainly consists of practicing insurance brokers. Jonathan Evans, chair, BIBA; and Caroline Barr, incoming chair, BIBA, are also non-executive directors. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "Iain's outstanding experience in public affairs, along with his public and private sector expertise will add invaluable insight to our main board. "His knowledge and exp...
