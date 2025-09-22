New non-exec director for BIBA

Iain Anderson takes the reigns

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Iain Anderson has been appointed as non-executive director for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA).

Anderson is the former chair and founder of H/Advisors Cicero public policy agency and has a history of working within public, private and third sector roles. He will join the BIBA board from 22 September, 2025. The BIBA board mainly consists of practicing insurance brokers. Jonathan Evans, chair, BIBA; and Caroline Barr, incoming chair, BIBA, are also non-executive directors. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "Iain's outstanding experience in public affairs, along with his public and private sector expertise will add invaluable insight to our main board.  "His knowledge and exp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Protection sees growth in H1 2025: Gen Re

Toothfairy secures £7.3m investment

More on Insurer

New non-exec director for BIBA
Insurer

New non-exec director for BIBA

Iain Anderson takes the reigns

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 September 2025 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: FCA market study, provider news and everyday accidents
Insurer

The COVER Review: FCA market study, provider news and everyday accidents

Week commencing 15 September 2025

COVER
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
Bupa appoints new CEO for Global, India and UK
Insurer

Bupa appoints new CEO for Global, India and UK

Richard Washington named CEO for Bupa Insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 September 2025 • 2 min read