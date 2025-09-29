World Heart Day: Costs of heart conditions and the role of intermediaries

Heart conditions, such as coronary heart disease, are one of the UK's leading causes of death, claiming 180 lives each day: that equates to one every eight minutes. In fact, coronary heart disease is the biggest cause of death among men and kills twice as many women in the UK as breast cancer. With heart-related conditions being so widespread, intermediaries working across the protection industry have an important role to play. They can leverage their client relationships to highlight the need to financially secure oneself against what can be a debilitating, but all-too-common, condition...