Protection & ESG: Cute Without the 'E'

COVER editor, John Brazier, share his views on the rapid disintegration of the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance as member firms abandon the group, and asks what this means for the protection market's focus on ESG going forward.
When things fall apart, they have a knack of doing so very quickly. As Ernest Hemmingway once said when asked how we went bankrupt: "Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly." The Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) is finding out just how deep the truth of this goes this week, as insurance firms are seemingly desperate to flee what is increasingly looking like a sinking ship. Protection and health insurance organisations have abandoned the alliance with gusto so far this year, with Swiss Re, AXA and SCOR heading for the door marked ‘EXIT' this week, after similar moves by Munich Re, Zurich ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.