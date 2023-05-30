Protection & ESG: Cute Without the 'E'

When things fall apart, they have a knack of doing so very quickly. As Ernest Hemmingway once said when asked how we went bankrupt: "Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly." The Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) is finding out just how deep the truth of this goes this week, as insurance firms are seemingly desperate to flee what is increasingly looking like a sinking ship. Protection and health insurance organisations have abandoned the alliance with gusto so far this year, with Swiss Re, AXA and SCOR heading for the door marked ‘EXIT' this week, after similar moves by Munich Re, Zurich ...