Jim Sykes to retire as Zurich head of UK life
At end of year
Zurich UK sells retail wealth business 'to focus on protection'
Plus agrees five-year partnership
Rose St Louis: Diversity, inclusion and leaving Zurich
COVER Podcast #1
Rose St Louis to leave Zurich
At end of month
Zurich adds protection statements to platform
Life Protection Platform launched last year
Alison Martin replaces Amanda Blanc at Zurich
Currently group risk chief officer
Protection needs public and private 'collaborative approach' - Zurich
‘Perceptions on protection’ global study
Guardian FS withdraws 'unsustainable' fracture cover
To focus on 'core business'
Zurich pays 96% of protection claims in 2018
Over £233.4m
L&C suspends recommending Zurich due to delays
‘Decision was not made lightly’
'One in five' UK businesses lack expertise to manage absence
According to Zurich research
Advisers 'avoiding' Zurich due to long waits offline
Following ‘high volume of applications’
Global changes having 'profound impact' on mental health
World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2019
Advisers 'failing to connect' with baby-boomer heirs - Zurich
'Missed opportunities'
Zurich UK appoints Helen Pickford as CFO
Previous deputy chief financial officer and member of PRA's practitioner panel replaces James Quin
Zurich launches protection platform with new products
Signature-free service offers instant cover online, real-time updates and immediate alerts from third parties
Holloway Friendly appoints Graham Newitt as non-exec director
Previously he was strategic consultant to firms such as Zurich, Scottish Widows and FNZ
Incoming Zurich CEO named first woman chair of ABI
Incoming Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa chief executive Amanda Blanc has been appointed as the first female chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Zurich pays out 97% of 2017 protection claims
Paid life claims reached 99% and mental health most common reason for IP pay-out
Hayley Robinson joins Zurich as UK chief underwriting officer
Previously she was managing director of global risk solutions, UK & international, for RSA
Zurich appoints Mark Anders
He will be the new head of sales account management for corporate risk business
Dying to talk about it
Zurich's Peter Hamilton discusses how insurers and advisers can broach difficult conversations around ageing.
Gary Shaughnessy: The global reality of the income protection gap
A new report from Zurich has revealed some worrying numbers on the extent of the income protection gap in both the UK and around the world. Gary Shaughnessy takes a closer look at some of the findings
Zurich pays out £121.6m in claims during H1
Zurich achieved a 97% pay-out rate overall on critical illness, income protection and life insurance policies over the first six months of 2017 - paying out £121.6m to almost 2,000 customers.