Zurich launches adviser learning platform

Zurich Retail Protection has launched an on-demand learning platform – the Zurich Learning Hub - for advisers.
The hub offers access to content, insights and interactive experiences to help advisers with their knowledge of Zurich's protection proposition and to drive new business growth, Zurich said. This includes through short videos, access to insights from industry leaders and Zurich specialists, interactive sessions through webinars and on-demand resources. According to the provider, the platform aims to support more targeted sales activity, increase new business volumes and streamline operational processes within distribution. The Zurich Learning Hub was created following adviser feedb...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.