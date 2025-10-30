James Tait appointed head of Zurich Corporate Risk

Tait will replace Cindy Warden, who announced that she will retire at the end of this year. Previously, Tait was CEO across North America, APAXC and UK/Europe at UnderwriteMe, prior to which he held the role of head of protection for Pacific Life Re. Tait said: "This is a really exciting opportunity for me to join Zurich's Corporate Risk team, which is already one of the top Life Protection businesses in the UK. "It's refreshing to see Zurich put this business division at the heart of the global growth strategy. I've loved building my career in this sector as it's a force for socia...