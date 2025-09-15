Zurich Plus launched for corporate clients

Digital platform and app

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Group risk provider, Zurich Corporate Risk, has launched a digital platform and app – Zurich Plus - to offer employees direct access to services.

Zurich Plus, powered by technology platform, Onsi, aims to offer employees access to the full range of additional health and wellbeing services available through their Zurich Corporate Risk policy by consolidating services. According to the provider, the service aims to ensure employees are fully engaged and aware of the benefits available to reduce confusion and excess signposting. The health and wellbeing services available via Zurich Plus includes: Employee assistance programme (EAP) Virtual GP service Precision cancer care Reframe Cancer care  Eldercare support Seco...

