Zurich Plus launched for corporate clients

Group risk provider, Zurich Corporate Risk, has launched a digital platform and app – Zurich Plus - to offer employees direct access to services.
Zurich Plus, powered by technology platform, Onsi, aims to offer employees access to the full range of additional health and wellbeing services available through their Zurich Corporate Risk policy by consolidating services. According to the provider, the service aims to ensure employees are fully engaged and aware of the benefits available to reduce confusion and excess signposting. The health and wellbeing services available via Zurich Plus includes: Employee assistance programme (EAP) Virtual GP service Precision cancer care Reframe Cancer care Eldercare support Seco...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.