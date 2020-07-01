Axa
AXA launches IPMI proposition in Saudi Arabia
Compliant with SAMA and CCHI
Anorak appoints Paul Evans as non-exec director
Ex-AXA CEO and former chairman of ABI joins tech firm
AXA - Global Healthcare to provide virtual doctor service
24/7 service for individual and SME customers with outpatient cover from 1 November
Darcey Bussell and AXA PPP partner up for National Fitness Day
Strictly Come Dancing judge will host a series of classes at The Guildhall in London's Square Mile
AXA PPP healthcare launches three new plans
Health assessments and reports for employees from LiveSmart GPs and health coaches
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
AXA - Global Healthcare launches upgrade for SME clients
More extensive but affordable cover available for employers purchasing or renewing 'Comprehensive' level of International Health Plan for employees
AXA UK sells AXA Wealth and SunLife to Phoenix; announces leadership change
Amanda Blanc to become UK and Ireland CEO
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.
AXA in talks to buy Genworth's lifestyle protection arm
AXA has entered into exclusive negotiations with Genworth Financial for the potential acquisition of its lifestyle protection insurance division for €475m (£332m).
AXA PPP launches Personal Health plan
AXA PPP healthcare has introduced a new modular offering, Personal Health, for individuals looking to secure private medical insurance.
Axa UK group chief Evans to replace Thiam as ABI chairman
Paul Evans, the group CEO of Axa UK, has been nominated to replace outgoing Association of British Insurers (ABI) chairman Tidjane Thiam.
Axa Group posts decline in revenue for first quarter
The group saw a €400m drop in revenue.
BIBA 2014 Manifesto
The British Insurance Brokers' Association has launched its 2014 manifesto. Graeme Trudgill outlines its campaign targets
Two thirds want communications from Claims Management Companies banned
Consumers have admitted feeling ‘angry' and ‘powerless' due to frequent communications from Claims Management Companies and are calling for them to be banned; research has found.
Aviva named UK's 'most valuable' insurance brand
Aviva has taken the top spot again this year in a survey of the UK's top 50 'most valuable' insurance brands.
Corporate Healthcare: As sick as a dog
The corporate healthcare market is looking a bit peaky, but with a bit of goodwill it is sustainable, writes Elliott Hurst.
An eye on partial payments
Partial Payments are an added value, but comparison is not plain sailing. Alan Lakey explains.
PMI complaints jump to a two- year high
Bupa has seen member complaints increase by 50% as PMI complaints have jumped to a two-year high for a number of major insurers, The Competition Commission has revealed.
AXA PPP singled out by Competition Commission
AXA PPP has been singled out by the Competition Commission for failing to recognise a new private hospital in Bath, a report by the Competition Commission has revealed.
CC Data: PMI policyholders are falling back on the NHS
Competition Commission statistics - as part of its private healthcare market investigation - have shown consultants do not reference insurer guidelines when making patient fee levels.
Is PMI itself on the critical list? - BBC's Watchdog
The PMI concerns raised in BBC1's Watchdog last night were all about choice and cost control, WPA has said.
Interview - Roger Edwards
Just weeks into his new position as managing director, Nicola Culley finds Roger Edwards heavily into a planning stage.
South Korea: Life insurance - as seen on TV
Coming soon to a small screen near you, homesurance. Or that is the theory, says Greg Becker, who explores its growing success in Asia.