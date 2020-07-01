Axa

AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%

AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.

  • PMI
PMI complaints jump to a two- year high
PMI complaints jump to a two- year high

Bupa has seen member complaints increase by 50% as PMI complaints have jumped to a two-year high for a number of major insurers, The Competition Commission has revealed.

  • PMI
Interview - Roger Edwards
Interview - Roger Edwards

Just weeks into his new position as managing director, Nicola Culley finds Roger Edwards heavily into a planning stage.

  • PMI