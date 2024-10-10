Labour reveals employment rights reform

The UK Government has revealed its Employment Rights Bill, promising reform to sick pay, bereavement leave and parental leave, among other changes.
The headline for sick pay is that workers will be entitled to statutory sick pay (SSP) from the first day they are unwell, rather than the fourth day. It also removes the currently earning limit of £123 per week minimum to qualify for SSP, however Labour did state it would set out a lesser level of sick pay for lower earners. Sammy Rubin, CEO YuLife, said: "Increased eligibility for sick pay is undoubtedly a boost for employees as they no longer need to worry as much about taking a financial hit alongside the burdens of recovering from their illness or injury. In particular, part-time...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.