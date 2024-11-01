Reframe Cancer appoints non-exec director

Specialist cancer support provider, Reframe Cancer, has appointed Jenni Wilson as its non-executive director.
Wilson has worked in health insurance for over 30 years, she previously held director roles in at Bupa, AXA, Nuffield Health and Simplyhealth. She also founded All About Clarity, a consultancy aimed at driving business growth by mentoring and coaching businesses. Jenni Wilson commented: "Helping people to navigate their individual cancer journeys and this is one of the many reasons I am thrilled to join as a non-executive director. "By bringing my insight and extensive expertise in business growth, leadership and change I believe I can help Reframe Cancer continue to grow and achie...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.