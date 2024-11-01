Reframe Cancer appoints non-exec director

Jenni Wilson takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Specialist cancer support provider, Reframe Cancer, has appointed Jenni Wilson as its non-executive director.

Wilson has worked in health insurance for over 30 years, she previously held director roles in at Bupa, AXA, Nuffield Health and Simplyhealth. She also founded All About Clarity, a consultancy aimed at driving business growth by mentoring and coaching businesses. Jenni Wilson commented: "Helping people to navigate their individual cancer journeys and this is one of the many reasons I am thrilled to join as a non-executive director. "By bringing my insight and extensive expertise in business growth, leadership and change I believe I can help Reframe Cancer continue to grow and achie...

