New chief risk officer for AXA

AXA Global Healthcare has been appointed Rob Kurau as its new chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval.
Kurau has held numerous roles across financial services and over 20 years of experience in risk management. The appointment represents the second senior addition to the insurer this year, earlier in January 2025, Sally Pain was named chief communications, customer, brand and sustainability officer. Xavier Lestrade, CEO, AXA - Global Healthcare, said: "Rob's vast expertise in risk management, governance, and strategic leadership, both in the UK and on a global scale, will play a pivotal role in strengthening our approach to risk and ensuring we continue to deliver innovative, reliable...
