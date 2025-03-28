Psychological disorders represent leading cause of long-term sick leave

According to the fifth edition of the annual AXA Mind Health Study, which surveyed 17,000 adults aged 18-75 in 16 countries including the UK, the mental health of individuals was not improving. Nearly one third (32%) of the global population were experiencing mental health issues, with a continuous increase in sick leave related to mental health problems. This accounted for 27% of sick leave in 2024, which is up by four percentage points compared to 2023. Around 27% of respondents have been on sick leave for problems related to mental and psychological health compared to 23% in 2023. ...