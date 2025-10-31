AXA life and health premiums up 9% in Q3 2025

Provider, AXA, has reported that its life and health insurance premiums increased by 9% to €42.3 billion (£37.3bn) in the first nine months (Q3) of 2025, compared to €38.2bn (£33.7bn) in the same period the year prior.
Overall, gross written premiums and other revenues increased by 7% to €89.4bn (£78.7bn), with property and casualty premiums up by 5% to €46.2bn (£40.7bn). Health premiums increased by 5% to €14.5bn (£12.8bn), which AXA said was primarily driven by favourable price effects in both group and individual businesses across all geographies, partly offset by lower volumes. Life insurance premiums also grew by 11% to €27.8bn (£24.5bn), driven by an 11% uplift in protection, notably in Hong Kong, Switzerland and Japan; a 17% rise in Unit-Linked plans from sales initiatives across all geograph...
