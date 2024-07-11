New head of product and proposition for L&G

Provider, Legal & General, has announced its new head of product and proposition for its retail protection division, Nick Plews takes the role.
Plews joined from Munich Re, where she worked as business development director. She has previously held roles at AIG Life and Swiss Re, in her 16 years in the industry. Pippa Keefe, commercial director, retail protection, Legal & General Retail, said: " We've already made great strides in further developing our protection products and proposition with the most recent updates made to our critical illness proposition earlier this year. "She [Nicki] will play a key role in further enhancing our retail protection offering and ensuring we continue to provide market-leading solutions that m...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.