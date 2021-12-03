National Friendly partners with Munich Re on income protection simplification

The mutual society stated implementing the solution is aimed at providing "traditionally underserved" members with simplified access to income protection.

National Friendly launched its income protection proposition in October this year, aimed at customers that traditionally wouldn't have been able to secure cover if they were unable to work due to accidents or sickness.

The Munich Re solution automates the income protection underwriting process resulting in a simplified application pathway and "a fair and accurate assessment, even if their earnings fluctuate."

Graham Singleton, chief executive at National Friendly, commented, "Earlier this year, following conversations with our intermediaries, our leadership team recognised that a proportion of customers were being underserved by the traditional insurance market when it came to income protection.

"We wanted to turn that around as soon as possible. We knew our timelines were ambitious, but Munich Re matched our pace at every turn. We were thrilled to launch our new proposition last month. It's a totally user-first experience thanks to Munich Re's streamlined interface. We have already seen our clients benefit."

Paul Donnelly, vice president, EMEA at Munich Re Automation Solutions, added: "Income protection is an essential part of financial or life planning, but a complex application process can make income protection hard to access. In fact, it can make people feel excluded, or that such products are not for them."