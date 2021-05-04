All content from COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum now available on demand

Keynote, partner-led presentations and panel discussion now available to view on the event platform

Last week the protection and insurance industry came together online to discuss and examine the latest and most vital developments concerning the claims and underwriting space.

Carrying the slogan ‘Evolution, not revolution' the virtual event featured a series of partner presentations and a panel discussion, covering topics including underwriting innovations, the role of technology, how products have evolved to enhance the claims process, the role of value added services and the how claims have been managed in the Covid-19 environment.

Watch all the content on demand

Hosted on our fully interactive Swap Card powered event platform, all content from the full day conference is available on demand. You will need to register for the event in order to access the on-demand sessions, which you can do here. If you have already registered from the conference, you can access the session recordings at the link above.

The steam kicks off with a keynote presentation from the Chartered Insurance Institute's professional standards director, Melissa Collett, who provides an update from the professional body, discusses access to insurance and other key issues in protection.

Partner presentations from Royal London examined the insurer's Underwrite Later product approach and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the claims process, and WPA explored the latest technological advancements in the industry and how we should be valuing value added services, while presentations from Guardian detailed its product innovation through exclusive claims case studies and reinsurer Munich Re discusses the progress of its MIRApply solution.

Rounding off the event was a panel discussion focusing on the role of the advisor in the claims and underwriting process, featuring expert adviser and insurer speakers examining how intermediaries' expectations are changing around underwriting and to what extent they should be involved with a claim.

Watch all the content on demand