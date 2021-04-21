Insurers sign up to FinTech pledge

Aviva among new insurance signatories to pledge aiming to foster greater communication and effective partnerships with tech start-ups

A cohort of insurance providers have signed up to the FinTech Pledge, which was launched across the UK banking sector last year by tech company growth platform, Tech Nation.

The Pledge, supported by HM Treasury and developed by the Fintech Delivery Panel, aims to set standards for the establishment of efficient and transparent commercial partnerships between financial institutions and tech scaleups.

Protection and health insurer Aviva and Munich Re's Digital Partners have signed on to the Pledge, alongside Admiral, Brit, esure, Lloyd's and investment management firm, Investec.

Tech Nation stated that the group of insurance signatories comes at a "pivotal time" for the UK's insurance and insurtech sectors, as "insurtech sees rapid growth in the UK, increasing its weight as a strategic sub-sector for the UK economy."

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, commented: "We've set out a plan for a more open and technologically advanced financial services industry - and the Fintech Pledge is accelerating our progress towards this goal.

"By committing to help fintech firms onboard, large established financial institutions are sending a clear message that the UK is the best place in the world to develop innovative financial services. I'm pleased to see insurers making the commitment to boost their partnerships with insurtechs, and ultimately deliver better services for people and businesses across the UK."

Ben Luckett, chief innovation officer at Aviva, said: "This Pledge supports our ongoing collaboration with fintech and Aviva's development in this area. The benefits and opportunities that come from working with the right start-ups are significant and not to be underestimated.

"Fintech is a key part of how we are transforming our business to serve our customers more effectively. Partnering with start-ups ensures we are always learning, challenging ourselves and improving as a business."