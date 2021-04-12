CII's Melissa Collett to give keynote at COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum

CPD-accredited virtual event to examine the ongoing digitalisation of claims and underwriting

COVER is pleased to announce that the keynote address at the upcoming Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum is to be provided by Melissa Collett of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The CII's professional standards director will take the virtual podium on 28 April to give a keynote address with an update from the professional body.

As well as discussing key issues within the protection space, Collett will also focus in on the new Professional Map - the new Competency Framework for the insurance and financial planning sectors that will help guide the profession on the knowledge and skills needed for career progression, created in consultation with a number of key stakeholders in protection.

Register for the event here

Collett has an extensive background in consumer insurance and legal issues. She spent over a decade at the Financial Ombudsman Service, was a Director at Fairer Finance and sits as a Tribunal Judge. She is also qualified solicitor, and specialised in insurance law at Hogan Lovells.

The Forum, taking place on COVER's digital platform, features a range of claims and underwriting experts speaking across to some of the industry's most pressing topics. Representatives from event sponsors Royal London, Guardian, WPA and Munich RE will be joined by further speakers still to be announced.

In addition, the event is also CPD-accredited. All delegates who attend the event will be able claim up to 3.5 hours to go towards their Continuing Professional Development.

Register for the event here