claims
YouGov: Majority thinks insurers wriggle out of claims
Brits have ‘negative view’
Craig Paterson: Why some claims get rejected
And what you can do to help
Discount rate for personal injury claims reduced
Previously 0.75%
Zurich pays 96% of protection claims in 2018
Over £233.4m
Claims: The good, the bad… and the ugly?
Protection Guru analysis
Claims: It is the people, not the numbers that matter
Industry Voice
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
COVER claims webinar on Monday 13 May
In association with Scottish Widows
The Exeter pays 93% of income protection claims in 2018
Over £7m paid out
Old Mutual pays 99.78% of life claims (and 96.2% for CI)
Nearly £150m paid since 2016
AIG Life pays 99% life claims
And 94% for critical illness
PG Mutual sales rise by 34%
Membership up 12%
Macmillan Cancer Support: How insurers can help
Claims, signposting and duty of care
Cirencester Friendly pays 95.2% of claims in 2018
‘Transparency – not overall figure – most important’
Holloway Friendly pays 98% of income protection claims for 2018
2% increase on 2017
Health Shield becomes joint third largest for health cash plans
Friendly society’s 2017 results announced
Breast cancer still biggest cause of CI claims - Aegon
Nearly £56m paid to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years
Andrew Gething: We need to move on from publishing claim stats
Most life insurance providers publish their claim stats. While this is a step forward, we need to do more, says MorganAsh's managing director
Zurich pays 97% of life protection claims in H1
Nearly half of income protection claims for mental health
Integra Global launches member claims portal
Website offers hub for policy documents, personal details updates and treatment pre-authorisation
Vast majority believe industry pays less than 90% of claims - Aegon
Only 8% of UK people believe providers pay out more than 90% of protection claims, suggests research
Is TPD really broken?
Survey finds 20% reduction in declined claims in a decade
Holloway Friendly pays 100% income protection claims in Q2
98% claims paid by mutual for first half of 2018
Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017
Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work