Health insurers must do more to support clients: VitalityHealth

The report highlights five key trends for health insurance: Health insurers must for more for clients beyond making a claim Everyday care is more likely to be used by clients Health insurance is expanding to new users Digitisation is changing health products Weight management is becoming more popular The report highlights that 87% of health insurance customers believe health insurers should support them to be healthier outside of making a claim. To this end, Vitality GP, physiotherapy; Talking Therapies; and optical, dental and hearing treatment accounted for 70% of all ...