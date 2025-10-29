Health insurers must do more to support clients: VitalityHealth

VitalityHealth Claims Insights Report

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, VitalityHealth, hs released its Claims Insight Report, which examines consumer trends and claim data for the insurer.

The report highlights five key trends for health insurance: Health insurers must for more for clients beyond making a claim Everyday care is more likely to be used by clients Health insurance is expanding to new users Digitisation is changing health products Weight management is becoming more popular The report highlights that 87% of health insurance customers believe health insurers should support them to be healthier outside of making a claim. To this end, Vitality GP, physiotherapy; Talking Therapies; and optical, dental and hearing treatment accounted for 70% of all ...

