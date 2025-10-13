PMI claims up 6% as mental health treatments increase

Consultancy, Broadstone, has found that the proportion of members insured on private medical insurance (PMI) that have made a claim has increased to 27% in 2024 from 21% in 2021.
Broadstone analysed data from its client portfolio, detailing that the 6% increase follows the impact of increased strain on the NHS following the pandemic and reduced access to primary care, which have been "pushing" patients towards the private sector for treatment. According to the data, there was a 5% increase in the proportion spent on mental health claims through PMI products. This increased to 13% in 2025 from 8% in 2022 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. On the rise in mental health support, Sharon Harwood-Davis, head of corporate healthcare pricing, Broadstone, said this reflects...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.