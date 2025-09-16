Aviva extends access for group protection platform

The platform was previously available for small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME) clients with a headcount between three to 250. As part of the update, Aviva had added new features on AGPOL that aim to enable advisers to manage existing group protection policies more efficiently. The updates include: Scheme history reports for any client size: advisers can generate reports including policy overviews, six years of claims and premium history, as well as current medical underwriting details, although this excludes flex schemes. Unified policy management: advisers can view all clien...