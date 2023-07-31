Consumer Duty welcomed as 'game changing' opportunity

Ushering in the introduction of the new guidelines as of today (31 July) for open products, The Exeter's chief risk officer, Socrates Mhlanga, said the protection space is "well positioned to take the necessary steps" to achieve better consumer outcomes.

"In recent years, protection and health insurers have made significant progress in expanding their products and services to meet a wider range of needs," he commented.

Additionally, collective efforts have been made to identify customer vulnerability and improve access to insurance. These positive steps provide us with a solid foundation to build upon."

While acknowledging that the introduction of new regulation can always cause a degree of uncertainty, Mhlanga added that the Consumer Duty gives the industry the opportunity to "further surpass and establish new" for customer service and product development.

"However, meeting regulatory requirements is not a one-time event. We must be prepared to continuously review customer outcomes and ensure we offer the best solutions to meet the needs of UK workers and their families in both the short and long term," he said.

Echoing the future obligations that protection firms will be under going forward, Suzanne Homewood, managing director of Moneyhub Decisioning, said the guidelines can be viewed as part of the "lifecycle of customer engagement" where contentious decision-making should be integral to the entire customer relationship beyond the application process.

"Whilst the new rules are a huge step forward in ensuring that organisations set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection, putting customer needs first is a process that inevitably began long before today - and one that should extend indefinitely into the future," Homewood said.

"Whilst today's official deadline is the green light for change, it's actually the power of the ‘permission' that the FCA is granting for organisations to use regulatory change to transform customer relationships, which should serve as a positive catalyst for opportunity and innovation, continuously improving outcomes for both organisations and customers alike."

Improved focus

Despite the substantial preparations that have preceded the introduction of the Duty, as well as those that will still need to be made to ensure ongoing compliance, chief executive of OneFamily, Teddy Nyahasha, welcomed the regulation as "an exciting gamechanger that the financial industry needs."

"As a sector we need to be much more consumer-focused and this puts the customer in the driving seat, making informed decisions about who to trust with their money. I think it will push up standards across the sector, which has to be a good thing," he said.

Customer vulnerability is a key focus of the Duty and MorganAsh manging director, Andrew Gething, highlighted recent findings from the FCA's Financial Lives Survey report that detailed over half (52%) of UK adults are classed as having one or more characteristics of financial vulnerability.

As such, without a consistent approach to identify, monitor and evidence vulnerability, it will be "impossible" for firms to ensure they are delivering good outcomes or meeting the new rules, he said.

"Complacency has long been a challenge for Consumer Duty, with firms believing they already meet its requirements. In reality, the new rules expand the scope of vulnerabilities firms must now consider and the actions they must take. It also expands the monitoring requirement considerably to cover the lifetime of the product," Gething detailed.

"Technology is proving essential in meeting its requirements, not just for a consistent and objective way to assess vulnerability, but to mitigate the considerable training overhead of learning all the necessary characteristics of vulnerability and the myriad of treatments available to clients.

"While there may be firms still with work to do and attitudes still to change, those that have embraced Consumer Duty are already understanding the competitive advantage it can provide."