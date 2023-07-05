Government launches national lung cancer screening programme

The national programme, backed by a recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee, is expected to deliver almost one million scans and to detect cancer in 9,000 people.

The rollout will mean 325,000 people will be newly eligible for a first scan each year, the government detailed, with a total 992,000 scans expected annually.

People aged between 55-74 with a GP record including a history of smoking will be assessed and invited for screenings and smoking cessation services, while those considered high risk will be invited for specialist scans every two years.

Those assessed as high risk of lung cancer via the programme will be referred to have a low dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan and subsequent diagnosis and treatment if needed.

Meanwhile, people whose scans are negative will be reinvited for further scans every 24 months, until they pass the upper age limit. The government added that some people who test negative but are found to have nodules will be reinvited for more frequent scans.

Scott Cadger, head of protection platform operations at Scottish Widows, told COVER that any initiative that helps detect lung or any other type of cancer sooner and allows for earlier diagnosis is "hugely positive" and "can make a world of difference to patients and their families and potentially save a life."

"However, our data shows the average age of our customers who claimed on their critical illness policy for lung cancer was just over 57 years old," Cadger said.

"The programme announced by the government targets people aged 55-74, so my worry is that the people on the younger spectrum of diagnosis may be missed - or perhaps if the scope of the initiative widened, many more lives could be saved as a result."

The first phase of the scheme will reach 40% of the eligible population by March 2025, with the aim of 100% coverage by March 2030 following the rollout, which the government stated will support its objective for England to be smoke-free by 2030.

Smoking causes 72% of lung cancers, the government noted, and it one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers due to late diagnoses when treatment is less likely to be effective. However, early treatment can increase survival rates with 60% of patients currently surviving stage one cancer for five years or more and 4% at stage four.

The rollout of the screening follows a "successful" opening phase where around 70% of the screening took place in mobile units, including in deprived areas where people are four times more likely to smoke, the government detailed.

During the initial phase, almost 900,000 people were invited for checks, 375,000 risk assessments were made and 200,000 scans were carried out. Over 2,000 people were detected as having cancer, with 76% at an earlier stage compared to 29% in 2019 outside of the programme.

Fraser Ballantine, underwriting team leader at Zurich, told COVER: "The pilot showed that the majority of lung cancers were caught at an earlier stage and we hope this results in improved survival rates.

"This may also lead to more critical illness claims and customers being supported through their cover, with people diagnosed much sooner while their policies are still valid."