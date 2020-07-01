diabetes
Improving access to insurance for people with diabetes
Diabetes Week 2019
COVER Feature: Taking control
Access to insurance for people with diabetes
Old Mutual opens life cover application to heart disease and diabetes sufferers
Combination is a common one that industry typically declines
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
Royal London rolls out Diabetes Life Cover
Capped premiums and tailored fast track application process for people with diabetes struggling to get cover
The Exeter offers IP cover for type 2 diabetes
Changes to income protection underwriting compliments Managed Life offering
Emergency risk: Obesity
VitalityLife's Fergus Bescoby explores the rise of obesity and its implications
RedArc sets up diabetes support pilot
Three-month programme in partnership with Mapmydiabetes involving eight patients
VitalityLife to discount premiums based on health engagement
VitalityLife is offering customers an upfront discount and annual premium discounts if they monitor and improve their health, as part of two new developments for its protection customers.
Number of people with diabetes reaches over 4 million
The number of people living with diabetes in the UK has exceeded the 4 million mark for the first time, according to figures from Diabetes UK.
Five million people at high risk of Type 2 diabetes
Five million people in England have blood sugar levels indicating a high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, according to a report by Public Health England (PHE).
Virgin Care partners with East Staffordshire NHS
Virgin Care and East Staffordshire Clinical Comissioning Group have announced a joint partnership called 'Improving Lives.'
Public 'unaware' of health and fitness guidelines
Health guidelines such as recommended intakes of salt and recommended exercise are unknown to members of the public, a survey for Nuffield Health has found.
Diabetes care worse for working age people
Patients with diabetes are less likely to receive the care and treatments recommended for their condition if they are of working age, Diabetes UK has found.
A third at risk of developing diabetes
A third of adults in England are at risk of developing diabetes, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.
Public health briefing aims to reduce diabetes, heart disease and cancer
Helping local authorities to tackle obesity is the focus of a NICE local government public health briefing published today, in a bid to reduce diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancers.
Insurers to face rising claim declines as complex health problems increase?
Insurers could be facing an increase in declined claims as the complexity of health problems rises, according to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Obesity epidemic: "No excuse to sit on our hands and do nothing"
UK doctors have called for unity to stop rising obesity and serious health consequences before the NHS buckles under the pressure, a steering group has reported.
Obesity in England costs estimated £5.1bn a year
NICE has published public health guidance to tackle rising obesity.
NHS failing on diabetes care
Care provided to patients with diabetes is in a ‘state of crisis' a specialist health lawyer has warned.
Blood pressure danger for majority of diabetics
Diabetes UK has warned half of people with the condition are not meeting their blood pressure target.
What a waist
The UK obesity epidemic is not without repercussions in the insurance industry. James Shattock explains.
Time to take heart
People with impaired lives are vulnerable and in need of protection, Nicky Bray explores why it is so important for them to take out the right cover to protect both their dependants and themselves.
Avoiding the toothache
Good oral health is not just about avoiding the dentist's drill - it is also linked to general health and wellbeing of employees. Pam Whelan explores dental benefit schemes.