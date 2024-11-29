Government to launch men's health strategy

Call for evidence

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The UK Government is set to launch a men’s health strategy to address the biggest issues costing the lives of men of all ages, confirmed Wes Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care.

The strategy will consider how to prevent and tackle health problems affecting men, such as cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. As such, the government has launched a call for evidence on the strategy to see what is working and what more needs to be done to close the life expectancy gap between men and women. This will form a "key" part of the government's 10-year plan to fix the NHS, bringing together campaigners, experts and the Premier League to gather ideas and inform on both the strategy and the 10-year p...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Provider updates, Get Britain Working and FCA in hot water

AMI names Stephanie Charman as CEO

More on Individual Protection

Government to launch men's health strategy
Individual Protection

Government to launch men's health strategy

Call for evidence

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 November 2024 • 2 min read
Aviva signs protection partnership with NatWest
Individual Protection

Aviva signs protection partnership with NatWest

Life insurance and critical illness cover included

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 November 2024 • 1 min read
DE&I progress since Black Lives Matter stagnates in financial services
Individual Protection

DE&I progress since Black Lives Matter stagnates in financial services

Reboot Race to Equality report finds no real change or progress

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 November 2024 • 2 min read