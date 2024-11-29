Government to launch men's health strategy

The UK Government is set to launch a men’s health strategy to address the biggest issues costing the lives of men of all ages, confirmed Wes Streeting, secretary of state for health and social care.
The strategy will consider how to prevent and tackle health problems affecting men, such as cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. As such, the government has launched a call for evidence on the strategy to see what is working and what more needs to be done to close the life expectancy gap between men and women. This will form a "key" part of the government's 10-year plan to fix the NHS, bringing together campaigners, experts and the Premier League to gather ideas and inform on both the strategy and the 10-year p...
