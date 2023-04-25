Royal London rolls out underwriting changes for diabetes

Additional loadings altered

Royal London has implemented a series of changes to its underwriting for customers with Type 1 diabetes, aimed at improving outcomes.

The changes are also aimed at ensuring type 2 diabetes loadings are appropriate, the mutual detailed.

As such, Royal London has removed or reduced some of the additional loadings applied in underwriting diabetes, such as the reduction to the loading applied for the complication of background retinopathy.

The mutual has also introduced a bespoke approach for pre-diabetes in a bid for more customers to get a decision at the point of application.

The changes are in line with the mutual insurer's commitment to "regularly enhance" the most common areas of its protection underwriting disclosure, Royal London said.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented: "The improvements to our underwriting of customers living with diabetes continues our theme of focussing on evidence-based underwriting and boosting access to protection insurance.

"The changes reaffirm our commitment to regularly review and enhance our offering, ensuring our customer journey is quick and efficient, and allows more people to protect themselves and their families."

