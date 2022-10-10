Bluecrest Wellness taps Bupa for head of intermediary relationships

Bluecrest Wellness offers health assessments and packages to individuals and businesses targeted at identify risks such as cholesterols, diabetes, musculoskeletal issues, thyroid function, early cancer risks and mental health issues.

In his new role, Morris will work with distribution partners and employee benefits specialists to deliver a health and wellbeing offering that focuses on preventative measures.

Morris brings with him more than 30 years' experience in health insurance including nine years at Bupa where he was head of intermediary sales.

Commenting on his role, Morris said: "After 30 years in health insurance, Bluecrest's focus on preventative healthcare really appealed to me. In the midst of The Great Resignation, that gives companies an extraordinary competitive advantage."

"It can help them shape a workforce-wide, proactive health and wellbeing strategy, create targeted responses - and ultimately reduce absences and improve productivity and staff engagement. My priority is getting that message out there and giving businesses a new way to protect and connect with their people."

Jon Darby, corporate director at Bluecrest Wellness, added: "Following the pandemic, people are more likely to be concerned about their heath, may find it difficult to access NHS support - and are less likely to be able to afford private healthcare for themselves. As a result, demand for health support in the workplace has increased significantly."

"Jason will be working with benefits specialists to provide them with an extra tool in their product suites - and to deliver their clients practical, affordable and convenient health checks that work alongside existing PMI and cash plans."