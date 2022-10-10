Bluecrest Wellness taps Bupa for head of intermediary relationships

Jason Morris to take on role

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bluecrest Wellness taps Bupa for head of intermediary relationships

Bluecrest Wellness has announced that Jason Morris will take on the role of head of intermediary relationships in a bid to better develop the corporate arm of the business.

Bluecrest Wellness offers health assessments and packages to individuals and businesses targeted at identify risks such as cholesterols, diabetes, musculoskeletal issues, thyroid function, early cancer risks and mental health issues.

In his new role, Morris will work with distribution partners and employee benefits specialists to deliver a health and wellbeing offering that focuses on preventative measures.

Morris brings with him more than 30 years' experience in health insurance including nine years at Bupa where he was head of intermediary sales.

Commenting on his role, Morris said: "After 30 years in health insurance, Bluecrest's focus on preventative healthcare really appealed to me. In the midst of The Great Resignation, that gives companies an extraordinary competitive advantage."

"It can help them shape a workforce-wide, proactive health and wellbeing strategy, create targeted responses - and ultimately reduce absences and improve productivity and staff engagement. My priority is getting that message out there and giving businesses a new way to protect and connect with their people."

Jon Darby, corporate director at Bluecrest Wellness, added: "Following the pandemic, people are more likely to be concerned about their heath, may find it difficult to access NHS support - and are less likely to be able to afford private healthcare for themselves. As a result, demand for health support in the workplace has increased significantly."

"Jason will be working with benefits specialists to provide them with an extra tool in their product suites - and to deliver their clients practical, affordable and convenient health checks that work alongside existing PMI and cash plans."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Lutine Assurance Services joins GRiD

Cost of living crisis causes employees to reduce healthcare costs

More on Underwriting

World Mental Health Day 2022: Support needs to be specific and tailored
Individual Protection

World Mental Health Day 2022: Support needs to be specific and tailored

“When people need help, their specific situation needs to be assessed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 October 2022 • 3 min read
Spotlight: Pancreatitis
Underwriting

Spotlight: Pancreatitis

"Serious Illness policies are most likely to cover some degree of chronic pancreatitis"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 October 2022 • 4 min read
Cases of self-reported Long Covid rise to 2.3 million
Individual Protection

Cases of self-reported Long Covid rise to 2.3 million

Latest ONS data shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read