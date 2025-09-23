Chronic condition benefit usage on the rise: Healix

92% rise year-on-year

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Healix Health, revealed its H1 2025 usage data, which showed surges in claims related to chronic conditions, neurodiversity and primary care.

Chronic condition benefit usage grew by 92% year-on-year, with support for issues such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease leading the way. Neurodiversity benefits use increased by 78%, with 49% of usage coming from the 0-21 age group. Outpatient and inpatient/daycase care made up 70% of claims in H1 2025, at 55% and 15%, respectively. Primary care rose by 60% year-on-year in H1 2025, covering conversations with a GP outside of the virtual GP service. Keira Wallis, head of clinical operations, Healix Health, said: "Employees are showing us what matters to them through the bene...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

IPAW 2025: Working smarter as an adviser

Function over fear: World Alzheimer's Day

More on Group Protection

Function over fear: World Alzheimer's Day
Group Protection

Function over fear: World Alzheimer's Day

How occupational therapy empowers individuals with Alzheimer’s

Jo Throp
clock 23 September 2025 • 5 min read
Chronic condition benefit usage on the rise: Healix
Group Protection

Chronic condition benefit usage on the rise: Healix

92% rise year-on-year

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 23 September 2025 • 1 min read
Toothfairy secures £7.3m investment
Group Protection

Toothfairy secures £7.3m investment

Tackling the national dental crisis

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 18 September 2025 • 1 min read