Chronic condition benefit usage on the rise: Healix

Chronic condition benefit usage grew by 92% year-on-year, with support for issues such as diabetes, asthma and heart disease leading the way. Neurodiversity benefits use increased by 78%, with 49% of usage coming from the 0-21 age group. Outpatient and inpatient/daycase care made up 70% of claims in H1 2025, at 55% and 15%, respectively. Primary care rose by 60% year-on-year in H1 2025, covering conversations with a GP outside of the virtual GP service. Keira Wallis, head of clinical operations, Healix Health, said: "Employees are showing us what matters to them through the bene...